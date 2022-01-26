Eritrea: NCEW 3rd Regular Meeting

The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in its 3rd annual meeting conducted on 20 and 21 January reviewed activities of 2021 and discussed on the charted out programs for 2022.

According to the report presented by the General Secretary of the confederations, Mr. Tekeste Baire the relationship of the confederation with the regional and international organizations is growing and with that, the partnership related to labor issues is developing.

Regarding human resources development, Mr. Tekeste said that the Massawa Workers' Vocational Training Center is providing training on various fields to 160 workers from 40 institutions with a view to developing the overall capacity of workers.

Furthermore, Mr. Tekeste said that the Tokombia Training Center for Disadvantaged Women is conducting encouraging activity in supporting women-led foster families with livestock breeding, micro-credit, and farming activities and that currently training on tailoring is being provided to 20 disadvantaged women.

Regarding the charted out development programs for 2022, the report indicated that training programs will be organized to boost the productivity of workers including in mining, agriculture, marine resources, and construction.