Veteran Egyptian journalist Yasser Rizq passed away on Wednesday 26/1/2022 at the age of 57.

Rizq, a former editor-in-chief of Akhbar Al Youm, died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Wednesday, said board member of the foundation Gamal Hussein.

Rizq had been scheduled to undergo a cardiac catheterization today but he could not make it, Hussein said in statements to MENA.

Details about the funeral should be announced later today, Hussein added.