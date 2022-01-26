Egypt: Sisi Heads Today to UAE

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi heads on Wednesday morning 26/1/2022to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Sisi's visit to the UAE comes as part of the close and longstanding ties and cooperation binding Egypt and the UAE at all levels, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Sisi is scheduled to discuss ways of boosting bilateral ties with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two sides will also tackle the latest regional developments, especially that the current phase requires concerted efforts in order to safeguard national security and confront attempts to undermine stability in the Arab countries.