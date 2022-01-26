Egyptian Journalist Yasser Rizq Dies At 57‎

Veteran Egyptian journalist Yasser Rizq passed away Wednesday at the age of 57.

The National Press Authority (NPA) has mourned the death of Yasser Rizq, condoled with the family of Rizq and all Egyptian journalists for his death.

The General Command of the Armed Forces also mourned the death of Rizq, saying: "The Egyptian journalism lost one of its pioneers, Rizq's played a pivotal role in serving the nation's causes", extending its deepest condolences and sympathies to Rizq's family, praying to God that the deceased be blessed with His mercy.

From its side, The Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) mourned the death of him in a statement, condoled with the family of Rizq and all Egyptian journalists for his death.

The Foreign Ministry also mourned the death of Yasser Rizq.

The Foreign Ministry, with all its members, extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Rizq's family, the journalists and all media practitioners, praying to God that the deceased be blessed with His mercy, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez on his Twitter account.

Rizq, a former board chairman of Akhbar Al Youm, had worked at Akhbar Al Youm Foundation ever since he was a student of the Faculty of Mass Communication, from which he graduated in 1986.

He continued working for Akhbar Al Youm until he was appointed military editor at the Presidency Office, where he held the post until 2005.

In 2005, Rizq was appointed editor-in-chief of the Radio & TV Magazine and he held the post for six years.

On January 18, 2011, Rizq returned to Akhbar Al Youm, this time as editor-in-chief.

He then worked for Al Masry Al Youm before returning once again to Akhbar Al Youm as board chairman.

Rizq, died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Wednesday, said board member of the foundation Gamal Hussein.

Rizq had been scheduled to undergo a cardiac catheterization today but he could not make it, Hussein said in statements to MENA.

MENA