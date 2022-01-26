Egypt: Sisi Voices Egypt's Solidarity With UAE After Terror Attack

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday that his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is part of efforts to strengthen distinguished relations between the two countries which are bound by one destiny and one future.

The president's statements came during a meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahayan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Forces.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said that President Sisi expressed Egypt's solidarity with the UAE and its people after a terrorist attack launched by the Houthi group in Yemen, which left a number of civilians dead and wounded.

The president reaffirmed Egypt's condemnation of the the terrorist attack and expressed support to measures adopted by the UAE to deal with such aggression, pointing out that the security of the UAE is an inseparable part of Egypt's security.

MENA