Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

7 killed in North Darfur attacks involving the RSF

January 21 - 2022 EL FASHER Seven people were killed and eight were injured in two attacks in North Darfur. Four residents of the Zamzam camp for the displaced were killed after they tried to retrieve their stolen sheep. Two other people were killed when gunmen in a Rapid Support Forces vehicle shot at a vehicle bringing vegetables to Zamzam camp.

Reacting to the deadly attack, the displaced people of Zamzam camp closed the road linking El Fasher and Nyala on Thursday morning and went out in mass demonstrations to condemn the accident. The atmosphere has been described as tense or boiling. A vehicle of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fired heavy bullets near the displaced people who were blocking the El Fasher-Nyala road, before returning to El Fasher.

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrate to commemorate slain protesters

January 21 - 2022 KHARTOUM / DONGOLA / ATBARA / WAD MADANI Thousands of people demonstrated in Khartoum, Atbara, Wad Madani, Kosti, Ed Damazin and other cities and towns in response to a call by the resistance committees to stage a new March of Millions honouring the 71 protesters who have been killed since the military coup d'état on October 25 last year. In eastern Khartoum, the protesters had barricaded all main roads in the vicinity of the march to protect themselves from the assaults by government forces. Security forces still fired bullets and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. Various neighbourhoods were surrounded by government forces and several activists were detained.

At least 71 protesters have been killed by armed forces during the anti-coup demonstrations that have taken place since October 25. Hundreds if not thousands of protesters have been injured.

Sudanese protesters accused of killing policeman tortured in detention

January 25 - 2022 KHARTOUM Protesters Mohamed Adam (17) and Mohamed El Fateh (18) who were detained on January 14 on charges of killing a police officer, have been subjected to severe beatings and electric shocks.

Three protestors killed, 30-40 injured in Sudan demos

January 25 - 2022 KHARTOUM / WAD MADANI The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) reported the killing of three protesters during the January 24 March of Millions on Monday. Two were killed in Khartoum and the third in Wad Madani.

Acting Wali of Sudan's El Gezira state resigns

January 24 - 2022 EL GEZIRA The acting Wali (Governor) of Sudan's El Gezira state, Abdelhadi Adlan, resigned from his position saying that he had not been consulted before being appointed to the position. He asserts that the body entrusted with appointing ministers and agents should be the Council of Ministers, not the Sovereignty Council.

New protest marches called across Sudan today

January 24 - 2022 KHARTOUM The resistance committees in Khartoum and the other states of Sudan have called on people across the country to take to the streets in a maintained campaign of protests and renewed Marches of the Millions across Sudan in rejection of the military coup d'état of October 25 last year, and to demand full civilian rule and the return of the army to its barracks.

Women's rights leader detained in Sudan capital

January 24 - 2022 KHARTOUM The head of Sudan's No to Oppression of Women initiative, Amira Osman, was detained during a raid by security forces in her home in Khartoum in the early hours of Sunday morning. Her detention has prompted condemnation from within Sudan, as well as from the United Nations mission in the country.

Sudanese govt promises 'comprehensive national dialogue' during US delegation visit

January 21 - 2022 KHARTOUM In a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, who are currently visiting Sudan, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council promised to hold a comprehensive national dialogue to find a solution to the current political crisis.

'No US aid to Sudan until civilian govt restored'

January 20 - 2022 KHARTOUM The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, who are currently visiting Sudan, have strongly condemned the use of disproportionate force against protestors and stressed that the USA will not resume the currently suspended assistance to the Sudanese government without the restoration of a civilian-led government.

ICC Prosecutor: 'No tangible accountability or justice for Darfur's people after 17 years'

January 20 - 2022 NEW YORK ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has expressed his frustration that 17 years have now elapsed without any tangible accountability or justice for Darfur's people and said that "accelerated cooperation with the ICC is the only viable path to ensuring long-delayed justice for the survivors of crimes against humanity in Darfur".

El Burhan orders an investigation into Sudan 'January 17 massacre'

January 19 - 2022 KHARTOUM / WAD MADANI Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Commander-in-chief of the Sudan Armed Forces and head of the Sovereignty Council, decided to form a fact-finding committee that will investigate the violence used against protesters during the March of Millions on January 17.