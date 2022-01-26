Sudan: U.S. Official - 'Excessive Violence Against Demos Will Not Pass Without Consequences'

26 January 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee expressed her strong dissatisfaction with the continued use of excessive violence against peaceful demonstrators by the Sudanese military.

In a tweet, Phee referred to the promises of the military in the Sovereign Council, during her last meeting, accompanied by Special Envoy Satterfield, to pursue dialogue to resolve the crisis, and the detention of civil society activists, stressing that this will not pass without consequences.

The Ambassador of The Netherlands to Sudan, Eritrea, and Chad, Irma van Dueren, condemned the violence against the demonstrators, stressing her support for the aspirations of the Sudanese, as well as her support for the consultations facilitated by the UNITAMS mission.

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, began a visit to Kenya, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Israel from January 24 to February 4.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with state officials to promote democratic civil rule in Sudan and peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

The hearing on Sudan, which was scheduled to be held by the US Senate on Tuesday, was postponed to next Tuesday due to a change in the council's work schedule. The session will be held in the presence of Molly Phee and Isobel Coleman, Deputy Director of the US Agency for International Development.

