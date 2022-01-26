Uganda: New Project to Boost Malaria Burden Reduction Gains in Uganda

To build on and boost gains made in Uganda's mission to eradicate malaria, Malaria Consortium is implementing a new project - Supporting Uganda's Malaria Reduction and Elimination Strategy (SUMRES) - over two years. The project will directly benefit close to three million people across 11 districts, including pregnant women and children under five years' old.

Malaria Consortium has supported malaria programmes in Uganda for almost 20 years. Through SUMRES, Malaria Consortium will draw on its expertise in malaria burden reduction and quality data use to boost partnerships, multisectoral collaboration and capacity building and improve reporting and public health messaging related to malaria. At the national level, Malaria Consortium will work alongside the Ugandan Ministry of Health's National Malaria Control Division (NMCD) and Child Health Division (CHD) who will help play a pivotal role in ensuring that key malaria prevention messages are distributed to prevent, control, and manage the disease.

Commenting on the SUMRES project, Project Lead, Francis Abwaimo, said:

"The Supporting Uganda's Malaria Reduction and Elimination Strategy (SUMRES) project focuses on sustaining previous gains in malaria prevention and control through building capacity at the district, health facility, and community levels and ensuring that health service providers at public, private and community levels collect and consistently use quality data to target interventions to the most vulnerable populations and areas. Building on existing structures and mechanisms to deliver the interventions helps to ensure their sustainability in the long term."

By 2023, Malaria Consortium aims to achieve at least 90 percent of the population in the 11 targeted districts sustaining the acquired knowledge to prevent, control and manage malaria. It is anticipated that the project will additionally reach and maintain 90 percent of malaria cases being appropriately managed in public, private and community levels as per national treatment guidelines.

The two-year project is funded by The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria through The AIDS Support Organisation (TASO) Uganda.

Read the project brief to find out more