Ghana: Covid-19 Significantly Affected the Economy, Not Mismanagement - - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as political expediency, claims made by some persons that Ghana's current economic difficulties has nothing to do with COVID-19, but mismanagement of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo said his critics had described the current economic challenges as "purely Ghanaian phenomenon which are due to economic mismanagement."

"I am not disturbed by these contestation because the facts of the situation do not bear it out but I do recognize the political necessity for them to sustain these falsehoods," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo attributed the current economic challenges confronting the nation, amidst the high public debt burdens, on the effects of COVID-19 which had devastated all sectors of the country's economy.

Delivering the keynote address at the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said contrarily to those unfounded claims, COVID-19 affected all sectors of the economy accept agriculture, mainly due to the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

That, the President indicated, was not an excuse on the part of the government not to confront the issues head on and restore the economy unto the path of growth, but "it was the obvious stark reality. It is unfortunate, but it is true."

Speaking on the theme: "COVID-19 and Socioeconomic Dynamics in Ghana" President Akufo-Addo said COVID-19 had derailed progress made, not only in Ghana, but countries across the globe.

He said COVID-19 had raged havoc on the lives and livelihoods on Ghanaians and the people the across the globe.

The pandemic, President Akufo-Addo said, affected economic activities through disruptions in global supply chains, which led to sharp increases in freight rates, dropped value creation, and delayed shipments of major goods and services.

That, he said, resulted in widespread shortages and unintended price increases and significant job losses. "Tourism declined considerably, remittances decreased significantly, and all countries are seeing high public debt burdens."

The global economy, President Akufo-Addo stated, went to a recession in 2020 with GDP growth rate of negative 3.2 percent, down from a pre-pandemic growth rate projection of 3.3 percent.

Sub-Saharan Africa's economy also went to a recession in 2020 with a GDP growth of negative 1.8 percent, down from pre-pandemic growth projection of 3.6 percent. And for the ECOWAS Community, growth rate was negative 0.7 percent, down from pre-pandemic growth of 3.8 percent.

But Ghana, according to President Akufo-Addo, escaped recession, managing a positive but reduced growth rate of 1.4 percent.

Data showed that the country's economy grew by 0.4 percent in 2020, with nominal GDP GHc383 billion, compared to the pre-pandemic growth projection of 6.8 percent, with a nominal GDP of GHc398 billion, translating into a total output loss of some GHc14.6 billion.

In 2020, the Industry sector protracted by 3.6 percent. Hotels and restaurants protracted by 34.8 percent, among others.

Statistics from the International Labour Organization (ILO) showed that some 114 million jobs were lost the world over.

The World Bank added that the fall-out of job losses, and the overall down turn of economic activities, drove additional 40 million people into extreme poverty in Africa over the same period.

President Akufo-Addo said, but in Ghana, there were no layoffs and salary cuts in public sector.

The government, the President indicated, was determined to do whatever it could to protect the living standards of the people.

President Akufo-Addo said the implementation of the GHc100 billion Ghana CARES Obaatampa programme had reaped some desired dividends than anticipated.

He said the economy grew at a provisional rate of 5.2% in the first three quarters of 2021. This growth is expected to be sustained in the medium term.

The overall real GDP for the medium term is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.6%, adding that the government remained committed to returning to the fiscal deficit target threshold, as enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Act 982, from this year.