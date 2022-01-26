Ghana: Support Govt's Efforts At Restoring Peace in Bawku - - President Akufo-Addo Urges Bawku Naba

President Akufo-Addo (back to camera) discussing the Bawku issue with Bawku Naba (1st right)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the Bawku Naba, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, to support the government's efforts at restoring peace to the Bawku traditional Area.

President Akufo-Addo said money spent to maintain peace in Bawku could be channelled to develop the Municipality.

President Akufo-Addo made plea when the Bawku Naba and his delegation on Thursday called on him at the Jubilee House.

Recent violence in the Bawku Municipality, had caused the government through the Ministry of Interior, to impose a curfew in the Municipality and nearby towns and villages.

The imposition followed the advice from the Upper East Regional Security Council (RESSEC), after an alleged chieftaincy disputes ensued in the Bawku Municipality.

President Akufo-Addo said ever since he became President, he had made no secret of recognising Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, as the Bawku Naba.

"The laws of Ghana include the decisions of the Supreme Court of our country and I know fully well of the decision that the Supreme Court took over the Bawku chieftaincy conflict which named you as the Bawku Naba" President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo told the Bawku Naba, that ever since he took office, his "major concern has been to enforce the oath that I took to uphold the constitution and the laws of Ghana".

The President expressed hope that the Bawku Naba would also find a way to cooperate with the government to bring peace to the Bawku Municipality.