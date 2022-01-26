Malawi: Immigration Arrests 6, Deports 2

The Immigration Office in the Centre Region have arrested six foreign nationals and managed to deport two for violating the country's Immigration laws.

The deportees have been identified as Mahir Mustaqbhai Patel aged 26, who is an Indian national, and also a Zimbabwean Aaron Daliel aged 31.

Central Region Immigration Spokesperson Pasqually Zulu said the two have been deported for violating Section 4 sub section 1 (1) of the Immigration Act.

"They entered Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport and Dedza Border Posts respectively," said Zulu.

He said the remaining four foreign nationals were released unconditionally after they produced proof of their legal status in Malawi.

"In this regard, as a department, we are appealing to all foreign nationals including expatriates, volunteers, investors or even visitors in Malawi to make sure that they travel with either a certified copy of their passport data page and where legal stamps have been endorsed, or Immigration permit card to avoid inconveniences during permit inspection and compliance exercise," Zulu added.