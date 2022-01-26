Malawi: U.S. Applauds Chakwera's Anti-Corruption Drive

26 January 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Austin Kakande

The United States Government has hailed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera administration's efforts in the fight against corruption in Malawi.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chargé d' Affaires, Jeremey Neitzke, stated, "We are encouraged by President Chakwera's commitment to ensuring that Malawi's accountability institutions are apolitical and that those engaging in acts of corruption are brought to justice.

The enjoy noted that Corruption poses a significant threat to Malawi by wasting public resources and undermining democracy and the confidence of citizens.

The U.S. government supports efforts to prevent corruption by encouraging government transparency and access to information, as well as to prosecute corruption."

The sentiments follow Sunday night's dissolution of cabinet as well as dropping of Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa by Chakwera. Msukwa is answering corruption related charges in court.

