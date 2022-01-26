South Africa: Dismissal of Employee Refusing Mandatory Workplace Vaccination Ruled As Fair By Ccma

analysis

Employee 'refused to participate in the creation of a safe working environment', according to evidence.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that the dismissal of an employee for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 was fair.

The commission ruled that she could be dismissed because she had "refused to participate in the creation of a safe working environment".

The ruling, by Gauteng commissioner Lungile Matshaka, is the first to come to light on the issue of workplace mandatory vaccine policies.

Goldrush Group business and training officer Theresa Mulderij, was appealing against her dismissal for "incapacity". She wanted to be either reinstated or fully compensated.

Read the ruling.

At the hearing, company representatives explained the steps leading up to the adoption of its mandatory workplace vaccination policy.

They said consultations had been held with unions and employees over a three-month period. Staff had been given an overview of the benefits of vaccination. Specialists, including a doctor, traditional healer, virologist and a human rights commissioner had been made available to answer questions.

The policy included a provision for exemption.

Mulderij applied for exemption but was turned down.

According to Matshaka's ruling, she had first attempted to get a...