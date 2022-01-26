Namibia: Organisers of Earth Day Announce Theme for 2022

26 January 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The global organiser of Earth Day, EARTDAY.ORG (EDO), announced on Tuesday, the theme for Earth Day 2022 will be 'Invest In Our Planet'.

The organisers said Earth Day 2022, which is commemorated every year on 22 April is focused on accelerating solutions to combat the greatest threat, climate change and to activate everyone, governments, citizens and businesses, to do their part, everyone accounted for and everyone accountable.

They explained that the Earth Day 2022 theme is focused on engaging the more than 1 billion people, governments, institutions and businesses who participate in Earth Day to recognize the collective responsibility and to help accelerate the transition to an equitable, prosperous green economy for all.

The goal of EDO's campaign is to push aside the barriers erected by the ancient, dirty fossil fuel economy and its co-conspirators and redirect attention to creating a 21st-century economy that brings back the health of the planet, protects species and provides opportunities for all. The campaign is also focused on re-framing the conversation accelerating action and bringing people together to understand that this is within our reach if we work together.

Earth Day Regional Director in Zimbabwe, Jean-Betrand Mhandu said investing in our planet means a transformation of our society.

"We must prioritize what is most important, which is the well-being of the planet and constantly work to advance solutions that help combat humanity's greatest threat," added Mhandu.

President of EARTHDAY.ORG, Kathleen Rogers, said in 2022 we all must enter into one partnership for the planet.

"People, governments and even most businesses fear change but the status quo, the way we live today, is changing before our eyes and in building our future, individuals, businesses, governments each have a unique role, we need to act individually and together," she added.

She stated that, unlike other historic economic revolutions, this time there are two additional imperatives.

"The first is to save ourselves from the climate crisis, and the second is to build new green economies in every country so that everyone can share in the benefits from this green revolution and this will only be done if we invest in our planet's future together," she concluded.

