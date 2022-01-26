Ghana: SSNIT Paid Ghc3.6 Billion to Contributors in 2021 - Dr Tenkorang

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says it paid GH¢3.6 billion to beneficiaries of the scheme in 2021.

CitiBusinessNews reported yesterday that the Director-General of SSNIT,Dr Ofori Tenkorang, made this known while speaking during an event organised by the National Pensioners' Association.

"Last year, we paid GH¢3.6 billion as Pensions, Emigration Benefit, Survivors Lump Sum and Old Age Lump Sum or refund of contributions to pensioners as well as other beneficiaries."

"This huge amount and the numerous lives affected by the payments show the importance of the Trust in safeguarding social protection." He added.

He further reiterated his outfit's commitment to delivering on its mandate.

"For most of you pensioners, I am told, one of the most regular things in your lives is the monthly SSNIT Pension payment. This tells me we are indeed improving on realising our tag line: SSNIT, we deliver on our promise."

The total payments for 2021 increased by some GHS300million as compared with that of 2020 which stood at GH¢3.3 billion.