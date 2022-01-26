Ghana: JOSA 1985 Year Group Supports Alma Mater

The 1985 Year Group of St John's Grammar Senior High School (JOSA 85), in Accra at the weekend presented a set of computers and its accessories worth GHc45, 000 to its alma mater with a call on students to be disciplined.

The president of JOSA 85, Mr George Ackerson, who made the call said it was only through discipline that students could succeed in their academic and personal life.

He was speaking at a symposium organised for JOSA 1985 Year Group, staff and current students of the school on the theme: "Discipline," before the donation.

Mr Ackerson asked teachers and parents to promote discipline in view of the rising cases of indiscipline among students in the country.

He cautioned students against drug abuse, alcoholism, bullying, fighting, reporting late to school, tattooing and keeping unkempt hair.

Mr Ackerson pledged that the year group would annually visit, donate items to the school and hold symposiums to educate students.

He said the computers were to aid teaching and learning at the school, especially in this era of Information and Communication Technology.

Mr Ackerson expressed gratitude to the members of JOSA 85 for contributing to the development of the school.

The Assistant Headmistress of St John's Grammar Senior High School, in charge of Administration, Reverend Mrs Betty Baidoo, expressed gratitude to JOSA 85 for coming to the aid of the school.

She said the computers would facilitate teaching and learning at the school.

Rev. Baidoo pledged the school would use the computers for their intended purpose, and that the school would take good care of them to ensure their longer life span.

She said the school, established in 1964, currently has a student population of 3,000.

Members of the JOSA 85, Leticia Asiedu-Attafuah, Head, Human Resource at the American Tower, Dr Joseph Nii Armah, Chief Executive Officer of Mother Earth Wellness Centre, and Mr Richard Abbey, Chief Executive Officer of Archilab Consult, advised students to be disciplined, avoid early sex and take their studies seriously.