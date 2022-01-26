Ghana: Jiu Jitsu Federation Inaugurates V/R Branch

The Jiu-Jitsu Federation has inaugurated the Volta regional branch at a short but impressive ceremony at the Coaches Hall.

The inauguration, held on January 12 was unveiled by the Assistant Volta Regional Sports Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Daniel Sarpei.

The seven-member body will administer and promote the close-combat sport in the region and expected to raise a formidable regional team.

It will be chaired by Madam Joyce Selorm Vodjogbe and ably assisted by her vice in charge of administration, Solomon Asante with Mohammed Alhassan performing the role of Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Others were Salli Ahmed Salim (Technical Head), Victor Ackom (Assistant Technical Director), Paul Johnson (Head Coach) and Richard Dzumador, who was appointed as the Treasurer.

They were sworn into office by the Volta Regional National Sports Authority (NSA) representative, Mr. Daniel Sarpei.

In attendance was the queen mother of Aflao Batorme Ablorta Aflangatsi Gorme, Mama Xadenya II who will serve as the patron of the regional body.

The exercise was held few days after another team was inaugurated for the Central Region.

The C/R branch was inaugurated on December 16, 2021 and made up of five executive members includingDr Emmanuel Tenkorang, Chairman; Emmanuel Amponsah, Technical Director; Charles Edward Ocran, Regional coach; Hectoria Araba Mills, Regional Secretary and Dorothy Ansah, Regional Deputy Secretary.