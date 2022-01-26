Ghana/Nigeria: NFF Boss Upbeat Ahead of WC Qualifier Against Black Stars

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick says victory over Ghana for a FIFA World Cup (WC) slot was a must and Nigeria would put in maximum effort to ensure such feat was achieved.

According to Mr Pinnick, World Cup participation was a birthright of Nigeria and were not going to let Ghana's Black Stars mess with their chances.

Speaking on pay-per-view television, Supersport after the Super Eagles drew the Black Stars in one of the final eliminators of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mr Pinnick confessed the enormity of the task the Super Eagles faced but was confident victory was not far from the team.

Pinnick's confidence may have stemmed from the excellent performance of the Super Eagles at the group stages of the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon that saw them top the group consisting of Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau with the maximum points.

But a round of 16 exit forced by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will have Nigeria return to the drawing board to plan for the assault on the World Cup.

But Mr Pinnick indicated that games between Ghana and Nigeria was not an easy oneand ruled out the latest would be an exception."

"With Ghana's poor showing at the AFCON, they would want to make amends with a good performance and qualification to the World Cup. We know this and we'll prepare adequately for them."

"I want to assure that whatever Ghana does in respect of the game, we'll do triple of that.We're not going to rest at all."

"Ghana is a great football nation; they are just going through a bad patch but it does not make them a bad side. We'll go all out," Pinnick said.

Nigeria is seeking for a seventh World Cup berth, having missed out just once in the last seven editions since 1994.

Ghana has three World Cup appearance and will host the first of two legs on March 23 with the reverse fixture taking play in Nigeria on March 29.