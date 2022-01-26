South Africa: Alleged Child Rapist Denied Bail

The rape and child abuse case against a 30-year-old man has been postponed in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's court after his bail application was denied by the court.

The man - who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child - is facing two counts of rape, sexual assault, five counts of abuse and a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the alleged abuse and rape on the child occurred during 2020 but was only reported in November.

"The man... is alleged to have preyed on an 11-year-old boy and his mother. The offences were only reported on 21 November 2021 after the victim had told his relative.

"During the bail application, the man submitted an affidavit indicating that he would lose his job and suffer financial loss by spending time in custody while he is innocent," she said.

During his appearance, a state witness revealed that the man had previously been arrested for allegedly assaulting the boy's mother in 2020 - a case which was subsequently withdrawn after they settled the matter out of court.

"A state witness indicted...[that] she was his girlfriend and pregnant at the time with his child. The mother reconciled with the accused and the case was withdrawn.

"The witness further told the court that the accused would interfere with other witnesses as he had access to their homestead and the victims were afraid of him. It is feared that he might intimidate them not to testify against him. The witness told the court that the accused is working with children at a local primary school and there was a possibility that he might violate more children," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Bail was denied and the man is expected back in court on February 28.