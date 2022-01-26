Ghana: GNPC Foundation to Build Schools, Sanitary Facility At Appiatse

Appiatse — Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, has pledged to build classroom blocks and sanitary facilities, at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the PresteaHuni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, following an explosion at the community.

The foundation would construct a three-unit classroom block for the Junior High School (JHS) and a new six-unit classroom block for the primary school and sanitary facility for the community.

This is to bring relief to the people at Appiatse and promote teaching and learning despite the challenges they face after the Maxam truck explosion, last Thursday.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, made the pledge when a team visited Appiatse, after the accident, to assess the situation, and to enable the foundation support the victims.

GNPC management visited the community area, met with the people and discussed ways of supporting the victims.

Dr Eduah said "When we arrived, one thing we realised was that on the heart of the people of Appiatse was education. We realised that they need classroom blocks and sanitary facility. I have contacted State Housing Corporationforthe reconstruction of buildings.

"Indeed, this project would be done as soon as possible. Education can't wait because the academic calendar is out," he said.

Dr Eduah said the GNPC foundation would offer scholarships to students at Appiatse.

The Obaapanyin of Bepo, Nana Ama Kutei IV, thanked GNPC Foundation for the support, saying "education is key and paramount for the development of our community."

So far, 13 people have been reported dead while 159 have been injured following the Appiatse explosion near Bogoso in the PresteaHuni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Of the injured, 45 are receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Government Hospital, three referred to the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital with the rest distributed to various health facilities for medical attention.

As many as 200 families have been displaced by the explosive disaster that has devastated the entire Appiatse community.

Displaced persons, who suffered from the explosion, have narrated their harrowing experience and called on government and well-wishers to give them urgent assistance.