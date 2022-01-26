Ghana: GPL - 2nd Window Registration to Open Feb 1

26 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the second registration window for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season will be opened on February 1-24, 2022.

It, however, urges clubs that the window for both International and Domestic (ITMS and DTMS) transfers for Ghana which was opened on January 1, will close on Monday, January 31, 2022.

"All clubs are to take note and transfer all their players through the ITMS and DTMS when the transfer window opens on Monday, January 31, 2022 and register their players when the registration window opens on Tuesday, February 1, 2022," an FA statement noted.

It urged the clubs to fully comply with the directive and informed that there shall be no extensions to the window.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X