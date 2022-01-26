Ghana: Ga Mashie Boxing Exhibition Opens Tomorrow

26 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The University of Ghana (UG) will open a nine-day exhibition focusing on Ga Mashie boxing heritage at the Ghana Science Museum in Adabraka, Accra from tomorrow to Friday, February 4, 2022.

Under a Project codenamed'Imagining Ghanaian Futures', the exhibition will be under the theme 'Jamestown Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.'

A press release signed by Prof. Kodzo Gavua, Principal Investigator of the project,said it was expected to define Ghana's history differently in a positive aspect and socially construct who a true Ghanaian is.

Imagining Ghanaian Futures is a project undertaken by the Arts and Humanities Research Council of United Kingdom and funded through the University of Exeter.

It seeks to study Ghana's history from an alternative perspective and contribute to redefining Ga Mashie and Ghana's heritage to inspire future cultural imaginaries among Ghanaians.

