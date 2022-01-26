Ghana: Minister of Education Appeals to Devt Partners to Support Sector

26 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has appealed to the international community and donor agencies to support the government towards the transformation of the country through education.

He explained that as development partners, there was the need for them to buy into President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's dream of transforming the nation's economy through education.

Dr Adutwum made the call when the Deputy Ambassador for Qatar, Mohammed I K Al Rumaihi, paid a courtesy call on him last Thursday in Accra.

The call was to deepen the ties between the two nations and also work towards enhancing the development of both countries.

The Minister of Education explained to him that the various education reforms being undertaken by the government were geared towards positioning the country to be at par with other developing countries.

He mentioned Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as the focus of the government to position the country to meet the 21st-century market needs.

Dr Adutwum urged all development partners of the country to show interest and create products or areas of interest and see how they could contribute to shaping the nation's development agenda.

The Deputy Ambassador, Mohammed I K Al Rumaihi, lauded the government for the feat chalked so far in the various facets of the economy.

He was particularly happy about the peace prevailing in the country, making the country the toast of all nations and a destination for investors.

The Deputy Ambassador pledged to meet the leadership of the nation's education sector again to have a critical look at areas the two could collaborate to support the development of the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X