Ghana: Airteltigo Rewards Winners of 'To Gu Me So' Promotion

AirtelTigo Ghana has held the ultimate draw under its 'To Gu Me So' promotion and rewarded customers of the company.

The promotion launched last year was aimed at rewarding loyal customers for their dedication to the network.

James Ganyo, a resident of Lakeside Estate, took home a prize of GHS 100,000.

One man beat the odds among the over 50,000 customers who participated in the 'To Gu Me So' promotion.

Speaking to the media, James recounts how he was able to make the spot as the overall winner.

"It feels good to win. I did what I do normally on AirtelTigo, this time around I did more; I engaged in the weekly trivia, made transactions with AirtelTigo Money and purchased extra points. This is just how it happened," he said.

"AirtelTigo has proven to be different and honoured their promise. I still can't believe I am a GHS 100,000 richer, for just doing more with my AirtelTigo number."

"We have seen many promotions that have been twisted in ways that have dampened the spirit of customers from active participation. Most of these promos already have winners, very high targets and organisers do not fulfill their promises to customers," he added.

Other customers of AirtelTigo who were skeptical about the promotion walked away with such huge prizes.

AirtelTigo's "To Gu Me So" promotion was launched in October last year to show appreciation to customers.

Under the promotion, customers were rewarded hourly with call minutes and data as well as daily, weekly and monthly cash prizes, all based on recharge and usage.

Overall, over 50,000 customers won a total of GHc100, 000 cash prize and other prizes.