South Africa: Scopa Wants Written Explanation From Ramaphosa About Leaked Voice Recording From NEC Meeting

25 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

'The president owes this committee, government and citizens an explanation and to take the country into his confidence about what he knows and doesn't know,' said Scopa chairman Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Parliament's powerful Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) resolved on Tuesday evening to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa and ask that he explain in writing, within seven to 10 working days, statements that he made in an incomplete leaked voice recording from a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that appear to indicate he knew public money was used for ANC campaigning prior to the party's 2017 Nasrec conference.

"We are duty-bound to look into matters that have a direct bearing on the public purse, appreciating that it is through accident or coincidence that we stumble on information or pointers," said Scopa chairman Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

"I fundamentally believe the president owes this committee, government and citizens an explanation and to take the country into his confidence about what he knows and doesn't know. This clip fits on the desk of the president. It would be a dereliction of duty if we didn't hold the executive, including the president, accountable.

"The others can play their politics in Parliament, we have to rise...

