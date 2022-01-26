South Africa: More Sexual Assault Allegations Loom Over Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz - Premier Winde

25 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Information released by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde points to more alleged victims coming forward and making statements against the MEC.

Winde said that initial allegations related to the matter were first brought to his attention on 23 November 2021.

"I immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved so that I could take action. Since that date I have ensured that the complainants were afforded due care and empathy and that no pressure was placed on them, noting the nature of their complaints," said Winde.

Earlier this month, Winde said he was informed that the complainants were ready to hand over their affidavits. He met with them 11 days ago, accepted their accounts, and consulted with legal services on the next steps.

However, more individuals have since indicated that they want to come forward too and legal services also took down their accounts, Winde said.

"I am being assisted by the legal services unit of the Western Cape government, which has approached the State Attorney, instructing that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against MEC Fritz."

He emphasised that the publication of the names of the alleged victims,...

