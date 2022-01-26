South Africa: Gwede Mantashe v Academia and Activism (And the Media, and the World)

analysis

In a recent interview, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe made bizarre claims about an international NGO, University of Cape Town research units, civil society and the media working together to 'destabilise' his department. Huh?

In an interview with City Press published on 23 January, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe claimed he was a politician under attack.

The forces acting against him are not ANC factions, as one might expect -- but entities running an alleged anti-Mantashe conspiracy within academia and activism, aided by the "predominantly white liberal media".

If you're confused, so was everyone Daily Maverick spoke to about this article. Attempts to seek clarity from Mantashe himself did not meet with success.

The most baffling claims made by Mantashe in the interview were as follows:

The minister said his department was monitoring funds from the Children's Investment Fund Foundation in the UK, "which is channelled to an institution based in the University of Cape Town [UCT], which funds a number of projects including aspects of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research [CSIR] and other civil society groups to destabilise the work of the department".

"But because we are aware, we can confront it. The money is from the...