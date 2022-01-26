South Africa: Appian Capital Up in Legal Arms Over Sibanye-Stillwater Collapsed U.S.$1 Billion Brazil Deal

analysis

Private equity group Appian Capital has signalled a legal challenge after Sibanye-Stillwater's abrupt termination of a deal that would have seen the South African metals producer acquire nickel and copper assets in Brazil for $1-billion in cash. Appian takes issue with Sibanye's assertion that a 'geotechnical event' impacting a pit wall was 'a material adverse event'.

Appian Capital has come out swinging after Sibanye said on Monday that it was pulling the plug on a $1-billion transaction in Brazil to acquire the Santa Rita nickel and Serrote copper mines. Appian is the company that agreed to sell the assets and it believes the damage inflicted by a "geotechnical event" at Santa Rita is small potatoes.

"The geotechnical event that Sibanye is referencing amounts to a localised fracture that occurs in normal course open-pit operations. To remedy the condition of the area in question, some amount of additional waste will need to be mined earlier in the mine plan, which equates to less than 1% of the mine's volume over a 34-year mine life.

"Appian does not agree that this constitutes a material adverse event," Appian said in a statement.

"Santa Rita is expected to have strong operational and financial performance...