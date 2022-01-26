Namibia: Investment Conference Envisaged to Be the Climax Event for Namibia At Expo 2020 Dubai - NIPDB

The Namibia Investment Conference set for 23 March is envisaged to be the climax event of the country's Expo 2020 Dubai journey and will be one of the final pitches on investment opportunities, brand awareness and export promotion, an executive said this week.

Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), spokesperson, Catherine Shipushu highlighted this in an update statement on Tuesday.

Since officially opening its doors on 1 October 2021, the Namibian Pavilion has recorded a steadily increasing visitor count that currently stands at 146,855 representing an average of 37,000 visitors per month at the expo.

"We have managed to create a total of 123 investment leads, which is well above the targeted 10 leads a month at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates," she added.

According to Shipushu, most investor interest is in the area of Green Hydrogen and recorded leads indicate investor interest in other key industries such as agriculture, education, tourism, and various trade activities.

Shipushu said the highlight of the expo so far was the highly successful Namibia Renewable Energy Summit hosted in November 2021, attended by participants from all over the globe and potential investors from China, India, Zimbabwe, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

"The summit was organised to showcase investment opportunities in the renewable energy space and to provide insight into the legal framework that governs investments in the Namibian energy sector," she added.

Shipushu meanwhile said from 14 to 28 February, various activities are lined up to showcase the opportunities in the mining sector including events curated to shine a light on Namibia's diamond industry.