Namibia: Low Earning Women Get MTC Houses

Breaking the archaic patriarchal status quo on land ownership, 75% of the 271 houses recently constructed by MTC were awarded to low-income earning women. Following MTC's massive announcement in 2017 to invest N$10.7 million towards housing with the Buy A Brick project, this investment now boasts a total of 271 low-cost houses built country-wide through the Shack Dwellers Federation, and women have received the most keys to these houses.

"MTC is happy to announce that the 271 houses have been completed and handed over to the recipients in eight regions. The houses were built in various towns across Namibia, depending on the availability of land. As the most admired brand, ours is to transform the lives of all Namibians in all aspects," said MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo.

The houses were allocated in the following regions: Otjozondjupa: 62 houses (Okahandja 15, Grootfontein 20, Okakarara-10 and Kalkfeld 17); Ohangwena: 52 houses (Eenhana 22 and Okongo 30); Oshana: 41 houses (Oshakati 19 and Ondangwa 22); Kavango West: 33 houses (Rupara 25 and Kahenge-Nkurenkuru 8); Zambezi: 30 houses (Kongola 30); Hardap: 25 houses (Aranos 21 and Stampriet 4); Erongo: 20 houses (Omaruru 20); and Omusati: 8 houses (Okahao 8).

"We are extremely happy to have finalised this project and stay true to the commitment we made in 2017. The last two years have caused considerable delays in the project due to Covid-19, but we are proud of the Shack Dwellers Federation and its leadership for being committed to providing low-cost houses to so many Namibians. We would like to thank the Buy-A-Brick project for allowing us to make this contribution through their vehicle and we will remain committed to housing and many other social challenges in Namibia as part of our dedication to our Environmental Sustainable Goals which speaks to housing," said Ekandjo.