Egypt: President Tebboune's Visit to Egypt - Activating Consultation, Coordination Mechanisms

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to promote the bilateral cooperation frameworks by activating consultation and coordination mechanisms between the two countries at all levels, affirming their willingness to continue the work for the development of their economic cooperation relations, according to the joint declaration published by the Presidency of the Republic following the visit of President Tebboune to Cairo.

"As part of the historical ties between Egypt and Algeria, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune paid on 24 and 25 January 2022 a working and fraternity visit to Cairo, at the invitation of his brother the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who gave him a solemn reception at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Heliopolis, which was followed by one-on-one talks between the two presidents and of a consultation session broadened to the members of the two countries' delegations.

During the meeting, the two sides examined various aspects of the relations between Egypt and Algeria, as well as ways to promote them to the level of the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and in the service of their mutual interests, in the light of the common fate binding them and their common objectives.

The two presidents underlined the strategic and privileged character of the bilateral relations and agreed to promote the bilateral cooperation frameworks between the two countries by activating their consultation and coordination mechanisms at all levels.

In this regard, they announced the holding of the next Algeria-Egypt Joint High Committee, under the chairmanship of the two countries' Prime ministers, and of the political consultation mechanism at the level of Foreign ministers during the first half of 2022.

Fully convinced that the Arab national security is indivisible, which requires combining efforts and the Arab solidarity to preserve it and boost the mechanisms of the joint Arab action within the framework of the Arab League.

In this respect, the Egyptian President welcomed the holding, in Algiers, of the next Arab Summit, saying he is convinced that Algeria, a brotherly country, will host the works of this summit successfully, as it is an important step for the unification of the Arab views on various issues and the strengthening of the cooperation and coordination frameworks between the Arab countries.

Concerning the situation at the regional and international levels, the two heads of State emphasized the importance of coordination between the two brotherly countries at the Arab, African, Mediterranean and international levels, stressing the necessity of enshrining the tradition of consultations and coordination, in the best interests of the two brotherly peoples.

In this regard, the two presidents reviewed the latest developments on the Arab scene and agreed on the necessity of preserving the Arab national security in the context of dangerous challenges facing the region.

They stressed the need to strengthen the notion of the nation State, to support the role of the institutions in order to meet the Arab peoples' aspirations and reject any interference attempt in the Arab countries' domestic affairs.

The two sides agreed also to back the frameworks and mechanisms of the joint Arab action and the efforts of the Arab League in the best interests of the Arab States.

The two presidents affirmed that the solution to the Libyan crisis must be inter-Libyan, by reaching a consensus between its children likely to ensure the unity and sovereignty of this country.

The two presidents agreed also on the necessity of supporting the stability of the situation in Sudan and respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also stressed the importance of supporting the efforts aimed at establishing stability in the Sahel-Sahara region, in the light of prevailing security situation so as to tighten the noose around terrorist and extremist groups activating in this region and help Sahel-Sahara countries overcome the challenges they are facing.