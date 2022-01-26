South Africa: The Unhoused Live in Fear On the Doorstep of Power - 'As We Get to Know Each Other, We Start Feeling We Are Family'

26 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Giuseppe Rajkumar Guerandi

Some members of the unhoused community say there has been an uptick in public ill will and police brutality since the fire at Parliament in Cape Town's CBD. Giuseppe Rajkumar Guerandi spoke to four people who live on a corner near the damaged building about the case against alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe - and about their lives, their pasts and how they see their futures. Brenton Geach took the portraits.

I take this as my chosen family

Faith Flotman

Faith Flotman (38) lives on a street corner outside Parliament. Although they did not want to go into detail about how they ended up living on the streets, Flotman said: "What brought me to the street was circumstances at home", even though it had been 'a good house'."

"Things get tough," they said succinctly. (Flotman's pronouns are they and them.)

Flotman is notably positive about life on this street.

"On the streets, you're more free. You live the way you want to live."

Flotman dons long hair and expertly applied makeup, and added that coming from the streets did not mean one had to "look like the streets".

"We survive," they said.

Although Flotman does have family, and confessed to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

