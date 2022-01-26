Namibia: Swimmers to Splash At Fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala This Weekend

26 January 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

A total of 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams between the ages of seven and 65 will compete in this year's swimming season curtain-raiser.

Five clubs, namely, Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, Phoenix Swimming Academy, and Swakopmund Swimming Club, will participate this weekend.

"It will be an interesting event since the majority of the swimmers put their training on hold over the holidays," said the Namibia Swimming Federation's (NASFED) Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara.

The Bank Windhoek Fourth Long Course Gala, which is about endurance, requires swimmers to consistently keep their technique and build speed in a twice as long pool, 50-meter.

"That being said, the event is the last opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the Bank Windhoek Long Course Nationals, which will take place in February," concluded McNamara.

The swimming gathering is sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASFED.

