Tunisia: Micro-Finance - Inma Finance Grants 7 Md in Funding to Enda Tamweel

Tunis/Tunisia — INMA Finance, a private investment holding company dedicated to Tunisian businesses, recently granted 7 million dinars (MD) in financing to Enda Tamweel, Tunisia's first micro-finance institution. The funding is geared towards micro-entrepreneurs, said Enda Tamweel.

INMA Finance will contribute to the funding of micro-entrepreneurs, the sustainability of very small businesses and job generation amid adverse economic conditions caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financing is a new partnership that will "mark the beginning of a fruitful collaboration with an actor fully committed to the support of financial and social inclusion," Enda Tamweel Director General Mohamed Zmandar said.

"It will give a boost to the economic fabric by means of creating jobs and encouraging self-employed people, mainly women and youth. Proximity to populations with no access to funding will likewise be increased."

INMA Finance "endorses Enda Tamweel's social mission and hails its role in financial inclusion, support of entrepreneurship and preservation of jobs which fit within INMA's strategy, " said Director-General Fatma Merai. There will be further funding as part of a long-term partnership.

Enda Tamweel has a network of 104 offices and 5 mobile offices with their area of service expanding to rural areas.