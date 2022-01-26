Tunisia and AATB Ink Work Programme

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Said and CEO of the International Islamic trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program Secretary General Hani Salem Sonbol on Wednesday signed a work programme for the benefit of the Republic of Tunisia under the AATB.

According to the Department of Finance, this programme comprises several aspects, such as the consolidation of Tunisian-African cooperation in the training field and the organisation of bilateral meetings for the professionals in promising sectors (export of products and services, pharmaceutical and food industries, health services, building materials, digitisation, etc.).

The programme will also support the Tunisian Company for Foreign Trade Insurance (Cotunace) to ensure better support for Tunisian exporters and investors abroad.

The goal is to support Tunisian economic operators so that they can conquer African markets through coordination with the programme's partner institutions, including the ITFC, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the African Export-Import Bank (afreximbank) and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

Taking the floor, Samir Said underlined the importance of this programme which will facilitate the conquest of African markets by Tunisian enterprises and boost trade with African countries.