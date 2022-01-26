Tunisia: CONECT Launches Training for 25 Eco-Entrepreneurs

Tunis/Tunisia — A training programme for 25 eco-entrepreneurs with start-up projects has just been launched by the Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT).

The programme targets entrepreneurs with green, sustainable and circular projects in various fields, including organic agriculture, sustainable waste management, renewable energy, sustainable tourism, organic textiles, sustainable construction and the production of organic cosmetics, CONECT said on Wednesday.

The programme is part of the Green Impact MED (GIMED) project, in which CONECT is a partner, and which is financed by the European Union (EU).

The selected candidates will have access to training and support that will help them acquire knowledge and skills useful for the development of their enterprises and in seeking the necessary private and public financial resources.

An initial training course of an indicative duration of ten days is scheduled in this connection. It focuses on the analysis and creation of socially and environmentally sustainable business models, access to the market and financing.

At the end of the training, the most promising projects will be selected to enter the group phase and One2One coaching sessions for each selected participant.

Following the training and coaching process, a competition will be organised and a grant of €7,500 will be awarded to support the development of the winners' businesses.

Applications must be submitted no later than February 27, 2022.