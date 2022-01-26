Tunisia: First Edition of Smart Customs Hackathon Closes

Tunis/Tunisia — The first edition of the Smart Customs Hackathon, which puts in competition 13 project ideas aimed to develop innovative solutions to modernise customs services, was closed on Wednesday during a press conference held in Tunis.

The Hackathon was organised on January 25-26, by the Directorate General of Customs. It is a challenge designed to produce innovative digital solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies, the Internet of Things and data analysis.

The objective is to modernise working methods in the field of customs clearance and control as well as services provided to citizens.

It brought together 60 participants, divided into 13 teams made up of start-ups, students and professionals selected from among 175 entries for the competition, which focused on three central themes, namely e-clearance and digital facilitation (simplification and acceleration of customs procedures), smart customs control and smart customs management.

The projects in competition include the development of an artificial intelligence system for customs, a technological system for the geographical determination of smugglers' routes, an application to facilitate access to customs information for economic operators and a web application for the online filing and confirmation of applications.

The competition also comprises projects to create a digital database of customs and export warehouses and areas, an e-learning platform, a connected glider that uses the Internet of Things to collect, process and forward data, a module to facilitate the officers' tasks and reduce the time taken for procedures, a solution for monitoring customs services and a facial recognition application for passengers.

The three most promising projects in terms of their technical and operational feasibility will be selected on Wednesday afternoon by a specialised jury to receive the Smart Customs awards. They will then be developed as part of the Directorate General of Customs' strategic plan projects.

Speaking at the press conference, Hackathon general coordinator Commander Abdelhakim Labidi said that the Hackathon aims to offer an opportunity for exchange between institutions, experts and specialists from several sectors, to share and explore the developments and best technologies ensuring digitisation and optimal behaviour in customs clearance and control of cross-border trade.

He pointed out that "in addition to the three winning projects that will be developed by the Tunisian Customs, all startups and participating teams will have the opportunity to improve their initial projects within the framework of the Directorate General of Customs' strategic plan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Taking the floor, spokesman for the Customs Haythem Zaned indicated that "this Hackathon consecrates the opening of the Customs on its administrative and institutional environment but also on startups and the private sector, underlining the approach taken by the Tunisian Customs in terms of transparency and the gradual data opening."

"Still in this spirit of openness, the implementation of the Tunisian Customs' new information system will be finalised at the beginning of 2024 and will help fully dematerialise customs services..." The customs infrastructure at the central level has been upgraded to foster this shift towards the digitalisation of customs services. Furthermore, work is being carried out at the regional and local levels to prepare for this digitisation.

January 26, 2022, the date chosen by the Directorate General of Customs to close its Hackathon, coincides with the International Customs Day, observed this year under the theme: "Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem."