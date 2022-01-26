Tunisia: Covid-19 - One Death, 855 Infections in Sousse

26 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The coronavirus claimed one more life in Sousse, taking the death toll to 1,356.

A further 855 people tested positive, the local health directorate said in an updated report. The caseload spiked to 8,921 infections.

The confirmed cases were detected mainly in Msaken (105 cas), Sousse city (94), Sousse Riadh (89), Sousse Jawhara (87), Hammam Sousse (62) and Bouficha (3).

Sixty-six patients are hospitalised in public and private facilities, including 10 in intensive care and 11 under life support.

