Tunisia: January 1978 Events - UGTT Reiterates Call to Establish January 26 As National Day

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) reiterated Wednesday its call to establish January 26 as national day to commemorate January 26, 1978 events. Several Tunisians, including trade unionists and youth, died on that day while others were wounded in the wake of a general strike called by the labour union to protest against the poor social and political state of affairs.

On the 44th anniversary of the Black Thursday (1978), the UGTT launched a campaign to collect signatures under the motto of "We have not Forgotten January 26" in a bid to pay tribute to the victims of protests and in recognition of their activism.

Paying tribute to activists for freedom, democracy and social rights was a key feature of the democratic transition which Tunisia experienced in the last decade, the UGTT said in a petition.