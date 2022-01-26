Tunisia: January 1978 Events - UGTT Reiterates Call to Establish January 26 As National Day

26 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) reiterated Wednesday its call to establish January 26 as national day to commemorate January 26, 1978 events. Several Tunisians, including trade unionists and youth, died on that day while others were wounded in the wake of a general strike called by the labour union to protest against the poor social and political state of affairs.

On the 44th anniversary of the Black Thursday (1978), the UGTT launched a campaign to collect signatures under the motto of "We have not Forgotten January 26" in a bid to pay tribute to the victims of protests and in recognition of their activism.

Paying tribute to activists for freedom, democracy and social rights was a key feature of the democratic transition which Tunisia experienced in the last decade, the UGTT said in a petition.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X