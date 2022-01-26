Namibia: Anna Shares Her Love for TV

Anna Bianco-Muzinda says producing for television is her cup of tea. As a producer at Namibia's public broadcaster NBC, Bianco-Muzinda is responsible for overseeing all aspects of advert production - from inception to the end product in the company's commercial department.

Her scope of work also involves the production of documentaries, reality programmes, scripts, video editing, amongst others.

"I'm proud to be doing this job as a woman. I think TV is a key to disseminating information," she told Youth Corner.

As a producer, Bianco-Muzinda says she carries the responsibility of giving the right information and feels privileged in her job - thanks to people who paved the way for her and those who groomed her to be where she is today.

"It's not an easy road; the industry gives you the test and you've got to get up every day to bring your A-game. I started from the bottom as an intern production officer on the NBC Sports Desk in 2011 and went on to promo officer, video editor, scriptwriter and now producer. I am grateful, and I keep learning and growing."

Bianco-Muzinda, who graduated from the College of the Arts in 2012 with a diploma in television production, said, as a child, she always wanted to be a TV presenter, because she thought it was cool, and people would recognise her.

"I believe I am a creative person by nature, and so this led me to television."

Bianco-Muzinda told Youth Corner she is inspired by the love of and opportunity to share cultural experiences, creativity and the initiative to connect with the audience.

"I mean to create something from its inception to the end, which makes the audience go wow."

"I would want people to watch it again or clients to come back for more, and teaching and learning for the public out there. Inspiration also comes from people I meet daily; these guide and direct me to the things I want to produce or the need or lack of it."

In her final year at the College of the Arts in Windhoek, Bianco-Muzinda was selected to work on short productions for the Namibia Film Commission.

She worked as continuity personnel while training as a director with Tim Huebschle, a Namibian film director and screenwriter for his short film 'Looking for Iilonga'.

In terms of where the industry is headed regarding the rise of digital platforms, she said a lot more needs to be done, adding consumer habits have changed - so it is up to them to be highly creative and keep TV relevant and engaging.

"Good content will play a major role. So, I wish that the future generation - the young people, boys and young women - take courses in these fields," she said.

In her free time, Bianco-Muzinda, who is married and has a one-year-old son, reads and watches documentaries as well as spending time with her family.

"My proudest moment was when, through a production in 2013, Namibia hosted the International Conference for Police in Windhoek. Our section produced the bid video for General Sebastian Ndeitunga, who won in Monaco to become the vice president for Africa of the international chiefs of police organisations (ICPO). In 2019, we produced the bid video for Namibia Training Authority to host WorldSkills Africa. This will be hosted in Swakopmund this year. They won because of the bid video that we produced for them, and I was the producer," she highlighted.

"There's a quote by Amy Tenney that inspires me through the challenging moments of my career: 'The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others; who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will'."