Zimbabwe: Logan Cup Matches Washed Out

26 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

The two Logan Cup matches that were taking place in Harare this week have been called off after two days of play were consumed by incessant rains.

The match between Rhinos and Rocks failed to take off at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday amid the wet conditions that were partly linked to Tropical Storm Ana, which has left a trail of destruction in Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique.

The rains have been lighter, though, but the persistent wet conditions have made play impossible. The four-day match between Tuskers and Alliance Health Eagles at Old Hararians ended in a draw after rain washed out the final two days.

The match was evenly balanced after Tuskers had made 281 and 3/0 while Eagles scored 289 in their first innings.

All the teams got five points apiece for the drawn games, with Tuskers cementing their place at the top. The Bulawayo side have 30 points in the bag while Eagles are in second place with 25 points.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X