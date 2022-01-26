Zimbabwe: Kariba Mobilises Fuel

Heavy rains have started falling in Kariba district with at least 64mm being recorded in the last 24 hours.

Some trees have fallen owing to strong winds but there are no serious damages reported so far.

The Kariba district civil protection Committee has identified several schools as evacuation centres while its partners including Red Cross of Zimbabwe and World Vision have started sending flood warning messages.

Kariba district is one of six districts said to be in the path of Tropical Cyclone Ana which has since been downgraded to a depression.

Assistant district development coordinator Ms Patience Mubango said the district civil protection Committee has been activated to help manage and prevent any disasters.

"The district Civil Protection Committee has been activated and we have so far identified several schools as evacuation centres in case of any eventualities," she said.

Given Kariba's unique circumstances where boats could be caught out by storms in Lake Kariba and capsize, fuel is needed for boats to conduct search and rescue missions.

She appealed to well-wishers to chip in and assist with fuel and other things that could be used to assist those in danger.

Kariba district suffered heavy storms last year which cut off Mola from the rest of the country as mudslides covered the road while water caused gullies.

Government and Nyaminyami rural district council moved to restore connectivity.

According to sources from the Meteorological Services Department, Kariba Airport and Makande recorded rainfall of 63,9mm at 8am this morning