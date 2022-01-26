South Africa: Zimbabwe Embassy Tells Zimbabweans to Be Vigilant

26 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa has advised Zimbabweans in that country to be extra vigilant and law abiding.

This follows disturbing events that recently took place and affected Zimbabwe nationals in parts of Johannesburg and Lephalale in the Limpopo Province.

"In these instances, nationals reportedly received threats of unspecified action, including forced eviction, if they did not leave the country by a certain date. The Embassy and the Consulates are aware of the anxiety brought about by the non-renewal of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and their termination on 31 December 2022. The Embassy and the Consulates urge all Zimbabwe nationals in the Republic of South Africa to be vigilant and to be law-abiding," read the advisory.

Read the original article on The Herald.

