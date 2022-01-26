Zimbabwe: ZEC Cancels By-Elections in Six Constituencies

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has cancelled by-elections in six constituencies namely Mbizo, Kambuzuma, Mutasa South, Pumula and Harare East constituencies following a court order.

In a statement, ZEC Chief Election Officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana said the cancellation follows a court order issued in the case of Kucacai Ivumile Phulu and 6 others vs Benjamin Rukanda and 7 others Case No HCH 106/22.

"There exists no vacancies in Nkulumane, Mbizo, Kambuzuma, Mutasa South, Pumula and Harare East National Assembly.

"The Proclamation calling for by-elections issued by His Excellency the President in terms of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2022 on 6 January 2022 is accordingly amended.

"Nomination Courts for the purposes of receiving nominations of candidates for election as members of the National Assembly for the said constituencies shall therefore not sit and there shall be no by-elections in the said constituencies," said Mr Silaigwana.