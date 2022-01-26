South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Defence and Military Veterans Defers Discussion On SANDF Procurement of Cuban Medicine

document

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans today deferred the discussion on the matter related to the importation and use of the Cuban immune booster, Heberon®️ Alpha R 2B Human Recombinant Alpha 2B Interferon, to allow the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and relevant stakeholders to scrutinise and interact with the report.

The committee welcomed the presentation and looks forward to the full report. The committee Chairperson, Mr Cyril Xaba, said he will approach the Minister to release the report to all relevant parties, including the committee, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the Auditor-General in order for them to study it and be better prepared to interact with the Department of Defence.

Mr Xaba said: "Members of the committee agreed to defer the full discussion on the matter until the Minister, who is indisposed, is able to attend the committee meeting and gives permission for the report to be shared with members and stakeholders."

He said the committee heard that the consignment of Interferon has been returned to Cuba. The committee will communicate a new date and time for the rescheduled meeting.