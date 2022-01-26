South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Defence and Military Veterans Defers Discussion On SANDF Procurement of Cuban Medicine

26 January 2022
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans today deferred the discussion on the matter related to the importation and use of the Cuban immune booster, Heberon®️ Alpha R 2B Human Recombinant Alpha 2B Interferon, to allow the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and relevant stakeholders to scrutinise and interact with the report.

The committee welcomed the presentation and looks forward to the full report. The committee Chairperson, Mr Cyril Xaba, said he will approach the Minister to release the report to all relevant parties, including the committee, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the Auditor-General in order for them to study it and be better prepared to interact with the Department of Defence.

Mr Xaba said: "Members of the committee agreed to defer the full discussion on the matter until the Minister, who is indisposed, is able to attend the committee meeting and gives permission for the report to be shared with members and stakeholders."

He said the committee heard that the consignment of Interferon has been returned to Cuba. The committee will communicate a new date and time for the rescheduled meeting.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X