Zimbabwe: Aspiring Candidates Disappointed After Last Minute High Court Challenge

26 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Aspiring candidates for Mbizo Constituency have expressed disappointment following a last minute High Court order to stop the by-election.

Mr Settlement Chikwinya of MDC Alliance who was recalled by the MDC-T, together with his colleagues, successfully applied to stop the by- election in Mbizo.

However, some aspiring candidates including Zanu PF's Cde Vongaishe Mpereri could be seen milling around the Gweru nomination court today, hoping the High Court order will be challenged.

"We are still hopefull. I am at the nomination court because you never know maybe there could be another development so its safe to be on the ground," said Cde Mpereri.

Another aspiring candidate Ms Irene Vhezha of the Zimbawe People's Action Party (ZPAP) said she was confident the by-election would proceed.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X