Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Seeks Enhanced Trade With Namibia

A Zimbabwean business delegation recently visited Namibia to enhance business ties and explore import and export opportunities between the two countries, as well as the storage of products at the Zimbabwe Dry Port.

Executives from BAK Logistics, one of the largest logistics service providers in Zimbabwe, conducted meetings with their Namibian counterparts, and toured the Zimbabwe Dry Port, as well as the Port of Walvis Bay and its facilities.

"Our aim is to engage the Namibian business community to explore opportunities and the viability of using the Port of Walvis Bay as an alternative, and the Zimbabwe Dry Port facility for exports and imports to and from Zimbabwe. We are targeting increased trade with Namibia through strategic partnerships with local companies in the transport and logistics sector, and we are confident that our engagements will yield positive outcomes," said BAK's managing director logistics Mary Machingaidze.

The CEO of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, Hippy Tjivikua, yesterday said the disruption in the regional supply chain due to security threats and congestion at some ports has created an opportunity to increase transit cargo via the Port of Walvis Bay and the Walvis Bay corridors.

"Our corridors are the safest, the most secure and efficient trade routes for exports and imports in the Southern African Development Community region," he said.

The use of the Port of Walvis Bay and the Walvis Bay corridors is expected to significantly cut costs for goods coming from and going to Europe and the Americas.