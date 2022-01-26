Zimbabwe: Ken Sharpe Dismisses Clash With Nick Price

West Properties chief executive Mr Kenneth Sharpe has dismissed rumours that he bought the Warren Hills Golf Club from Harare City Council after it had turned down an offer from golf legend Mr Nick Price.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Mr Sharpe said the rumours are fake.

"The story that was circulating about Mr Nick Price is completely not factual. City of Harare has confirmed that there is no offer from Mr Price or request to buy the golf course.

"I spoke to Mr Price myself personally on Saturday afternoon. He lives in Florida and he kindly explained that his position was that he hasn't been in Zimbabwe in the last five years. He doesn't have any interest in Zimbabwe and he never approached City of Harare. He doesn't know actually where it was coming from," said Mr Sharpe.

He said he spoke to Mr Price and told him of his plans to revamp the Warren Hills Golf Course and he was excited because he had almost written off Zimbabwe thinking that there was nothing to come back home for.

Mr Sharpe said Mr Price was quite encouraged that if this golf course goes ahead, he would definitely like to get involved and work with him.

"I can assure you that Mr Price has no interest in buying the golf course. I don't know where that came from, he said.

He went on saying that his company has joined hands with the Harare City Council to revamp the Warren Hills Golf course into a world class venue.

He said so far, they had engaged Mr Peter Matkovich who is a designer of golf courses in Africa and provided plans for the golf course. They are in the final stages of finalising a contract with him, he confirmed.

Mr Sharpe said they are still several months away from execution.