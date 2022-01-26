Namibia: PDM Sends Youth Leaders Packing

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has removed its youth league leader, Bensen Katjiriova, and deputy chairperson Felicia Motinga from their positions with immediate effect.

Katjiriova's removal comes a month after the party's youth league failed to conclude its elective congress, which he was chairing.

PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe says the decision to remove Katjiriova was taken by the party's top-six leadership at a recent meeting in Windhoek.

He says the party's top-six has also resolved to dissolve the youth league's regional structures, as they were found to be illegally constituted.

In the meantime, Ngaringombe says the party has appointed Yvette Araes to serve as interim secretary general and to prepare the youth league for reconvening a congress within six months.

Last year the PDM's youth league failed to conclude its elective congress after chaos ensued over disagreements on the list of delegates attending the event.

The failed congress called to elect a new leadership for the party's youth wing and nominate delegates to represent the youth league at the PDM's national congress in 2024.

About 120 delegates from all 14 regions of Namibia were to attend the congress.

The PDM Youth League (PDMYL) has been split into two factions going into Saturday's congress.

One faction, led by Katjiriova, is backing incumbent party leader McHenry Venaani to retain his position for a third term beyond 2024.

The other faction, purportedly led by PDM member of parliament Inna Hengari, wants the youthful Vipua Muharukua, also a PDM member of parliament, to take over the party's reins in 2024.

Ngaringombe yesterday denied allegations that the PDM Youth League was divided.

He, however, said the party wants members of the youth league to desist from engaging in "illegal and untoward exercises for power".

He said the leadership of the party would also not hesitate to take action against members of the youth league "who are found wanting in this regard".

"We are further of the view that the rank and file of the PDMYL must actively be engaged in contemporary issues of youth unemployment, access to education and funding, gender-based violence, . . . and not just be engaged in the exercise of power grabbing and mongering," he said.

Katjiriova yesterday rejected Ngaringombe's denial that the party was divided.

He blamed the chaos that took place at last year's failed congress on "some national leaders who had an interest in destabilising the youth league for their own interest".

"After the congress, I saw things happening, and today I can stand and say there is division in the party, and no one should deny it," he said.