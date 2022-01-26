Namibia: SMEs Urged Not to Spend On Luxuries

Small and medium business owners have been cautioned against recklessly spending money from their business on luxuries, but to invest in the growth of the enterprise.

This advice comes from Paulus Ngolombe, the owner of Okahindi Investment, a budding venture at the Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Centre along Hans-Dietrich Genscher Street in Katutura, Windhoek.

"Stop just eating (spending) without reinvesting and learn to save to retain the profit," he said on Monday, adding that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) must bank the money instead of carrying it around in the pocket.

Okahindi Investments makes and repairs different types of bags and camping accessories.

"Our biggest clients are parents who buy school bags for their children and people who come for travelling and toiletry bags," he said.

Ngolombe also advised business owners to adopt proper administration practices, including keeping proper records of all transactions.

Record all transactions, including those you think you will remember, because chances are that you will not," he advised.

Ngolombe said he started the business in 2012, working from home and came to the centre in 2014.

"We use all types of materials, including canvas, denim and couture (D-600), to make our products. People bring their own designs or photos of what they want and we make the bags for them."

Ngolombe said innovation is one of the venture's trademarks.

"We sometimes use good quality off-cuts...and from that we make very beautiful items like pencil cases and toiletry bags," he said.

He said while they buy rolls of quality materials from reputable suppliers, including from South Africa, they also retrieve discarded off-cuts.

"When I find a piece I like, I will already have an idea of what we would make from it. We have even used discarded fishing nets to make bags.

"However, we do not compromise on quality," he said.

Ngolombe said the Covid lockdown had badly affected their operations and made the venture unsustainable, as the complex was closed and they had to lay off three workers to save the business from collapse.

"They come in once in a while when orders justify that and we pay them for it," said Ngolombe, who is employed full-time by the City of Windhoek.

His sister Foibe Shihepo, a former worker at the defunct Ramatex factory, manages the place.

"At least, I did not have to take money from the business but subsidised it at times during the lockdown."

He said the biggest challenge was sourcing quality materials from local suppliers with the correct colours.

"Another challenge is the perception that black companies always make inferior products and convincing people otherwise. Local shops are reluctant to stock products made by indigenous companies because of this, except perhaps Windhoek Stationers," he said.

Ngolombe complained that Bokamoso centre is not well known to Windhoek residents, although the rent for their shop is fair.

He said in addition to marketing his products on social media, he plans to specialise and only produce those products that are in demand as a way of expanding and ensuring continuity of the company.

"To do this, one must like the business and enjoy what they do. If people are not happy, then the business will not prosper," he said.

He also plans to move from the complex, as it is only an incubation centre from where companies must grow.

- [email protected]